Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sonmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

The 112th-ranked qualifier dispatched Anna Bondar of Hungary 6-2, 6-4 and faces Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

The 23-year-old from Istanbul stunned 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in her opening match to become the first woman from Türkiye to reach the second round in Melbourne.

"I really appreciated there were many Turkish people, and I felt like I was at home," she said after her flag-waving compatriots roared her to a dominant win over 74th-ranked Bondar.

"In the beginning, I was a bit nervous and then I think I got used to it."

She added: "I felt very good on the court. I really felt the support and I felt like we were all playing together, actually."

Sonmez made history at Wimbledon last year and put Turkish tennis on the map by becoming the first Turk to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in the Open era.