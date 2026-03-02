The UK is not being drawn into another Iraq-style war in the Middle East, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said, after a Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Cyprus was struck by an Iranian drone.

“That’s simply not true,” she told Sky News on Monday.

“We took a very specific decision not to provide support for strikes that were taking place over this weekend. We have been clear that we believe there should be a diplomatic process, a negotiation process.”

Cooper said the UK had to "recognise responsibilities we have around defensive support.”

“This is about the defence of our partners in the Gulf and the defence of countries where we have so many British citizens and interests in those countries,” she said.

“It’s a specific, limited agreement about the defence of Gulf countries, and many of those Gulf countries were not involved in any of the strikes on Iran.

Related TRT World - Drone strike hits UK RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus island

Evacuation plan

“So, for example, it doesn’t mean political and economic and infrastructure targets, but there is a significant issue about ballistic missiles and launchers that were effectively pointed at the Gulf, pointed at our partner countries, and countries where we have so many British citizens.”