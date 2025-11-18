At least 98 Palestinians have died in Israeli prisons since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza war in October 2023, an Israeli human rights group has said.

The findings were published on Monday in a report issued by Physicians for Human Rights–Israel, which said the report is based on official responses, medical documents, autopsy reports, testimonies from medical staff and released detainees, and other human rights sources.

The organisation said Israel has concealed the causes of death among Palestinian detainees in its prisons and continues to hide the true number of victims, warning that the real figure is likely much higher.

It accused Israel of carrying out a policy of systematic killings, ill-treatment, and medical neglect against Palestinian prisoners.

“The unprecedented toll, together with extensive findings and evidence of deaths caused by torture and medical neglect, points to a deliberate Israeli policy of killing Palestinians in custody,” said Oneg Ben Dror, a project coordinator in the organization’s Prisoners and Detainees Department.

The rights group said 98 Palestinians lost their lives in Israeli custody, including 94 documented deaths between October 2023, and August 2025. It added that four other fatalities were recorded during October and November of this year alone.

The report includes only deaths that occurred inside Israeli prisons and detention centers and does not include seven additional documented cases of Palestinians executed by gunfire shortly after their arrest.

The rights group said that the fatalities included 52 detainees from Gaza.

There was no comment from the Israel Prison Service nor the army on the report.

Severe violence