Iran has said that WhatsApp leaked sensitive user data to Israeli intelligence services, hinting that this breach of privacy might have helped Israel to carry out pinpoint airstrikes that killed multiple senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, enabled foreign intelligence to “track and identify” high-level Iranian personnel.

The leaked WhatsApp data allegedly includes location tags and communication metadata.

The IRIB advised citizens to delete apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, warning that they “record and publish the user’s location as soon as the mobile phone is turned on or connected to the internet.”

Authorities have also advised against carrying mobile phones near sensitive sites and called on individuals, particularly employees of strategic institutions, to avoid using insecure software for communication.

Meta has denied the allegations, reiterating that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption and does not track user locations or store logs of personal communications. In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson called the reports “false” and expressed concern that Iran was using such claims as a pretext to block access to its services.

Iran’s warning comes amid growing global scrutiny of encrypted messaging apps. Telegram, which claims to champion privacy, was recently the subject of an investigative report revealing that its technical infrastructure is managed by a Russian network engineer with past ties to the FSB and Russia’s defence sector.

Meta has previously come under scrutiny for its support of Israel as well, particularly through what rights groups describe as the systemic suppression of pro-Palestinian content across its platforms.

A 2023 Human Rights Watch Report documented over a thousand cases in which Meta removed or obscured expressions of Palestine supporters on Facebook and Instagram.

These actions appear to reflect a broader pattern in which tech companies have been accused of enabling Israeli narratives.

Metadata exposure and pattern of surveillance

Iran’s accusations have gained traction partly because of past instances where encrypted platforms were exploited.

In 2019, WhatsApp filed a lawsuit against Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, alleging that its Pegasus software was used to infiltrate the phones of 1,400 users, including journalists and activists, through a “zero-click” exploit.

In May 2025, a US federal jury ruled in WhatsApp’s favour, ordering NSO to pay $168 million in damages , the first legal verdict to hold a spyware manufacturer liable for breaching the integrity of an encrypted messaging platform.

While NSO denied the allegations, the spyware’s ability to access calls, messages, cameras, microphones, and location data has fueled public scepticism about the security of even end-to-end encrypted platforms.