Omar Shakir, the Israel-Palestine director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), and assistant researcher Milena Ansari have resigned in protest after the organisation blocked a report they said labelled Israel's denial of Palestinian refugees' right of return a "crime against humanity.”

A report by Jewish Currents published on Tuesday said they have obtained the resignation letters of Shakir and Ansari, where Shakir wrote that the HRW leadership's decision broke from standard review processes and reflected fear of political backlash rather than legal or factual concerns.

"I have lost my faith in the integrity of how we do our work and our commitment to principled reporting on the facts and application of the law," Shakir said, according to the report.

Decades of crimes documented

The unpublished 33-page report documented the experiences of Palestinians displaced from Gaza, the occupied West Bank and refugee communities in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, connecting decades of denied return to prosecutable crimes under international law.

HRW’s leadership claimed that the report raised "complex and consequential issues" and that further analysis was needed before publication.