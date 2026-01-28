US
2 min read
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Representative Ilhan Omar continued the town hall after the man who attacked was removed from the room.
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
A man shouts at Representative Ilhan Omar after spraying her, during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

A man wearing a black jacket has been tackled to the ground after spraying an unknown substance on US Representative Ilhan Omar at a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis.

The audience cheered on Tuesday as he was pinned down and his arms were tied behind his back.

In a video of the event, someone in the crowd could be heard saying, "Oh my god, he sprayed something on her."

She continued the town hall after he was ushered out of the room.

Following the disruption, Omar returned to the podium and continued speaking, despite people around her urging her to leave the room to be checked, with one person heard saying the liquid smelled "so bad."

"We're going to keep talking. Please, don't let them have the show," Omar said.

"Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand — we are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us," she added.

"Everybody, settle down. Gonna finish my remarks," Omar said, adding: "It is important for me to continue to lead my Democratic colleagues in demanding her (Noem's) resignation."

RelatedTRT World - Justice Department investigating Ilhan Omar — Trump
RECOMMENDED

'I don't let bullies win'

After the incident, Omar took to X to affirm to her followers that she is ok.

"I'm ok. I'm a survivor, so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work," she said on X.

"I don't let bullies win."

She also expressed gratitude to her constituents for supporting her and rallying behind her.

The incident happened one day after President Donald Trump had said the Justice Department was investigating Omar, citing reports that her net worth had sharply increased over the past year, a claim which she denied.

The remarks mark the latest attack Trump has directed at Omar and follow a series of statements in which the president has accused political rivals of wrongdoing while in office.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast