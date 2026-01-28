A man wearing a black jacket has been tackled to the ground after spraying an unknown substance on US Representative Ilhan Omar at a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis.

The audience cheered on Tuesday as he was pinned down and his arms were tied behind his back.

In a video of the event, someone in the crowd could be heard saying, "Oh my god, he sprayed something on her."

She continued the town hall after he was ushered out of the room.

Following the disruption, Omar returned to the podium and continued speaking, despite people around her urging her to leave the room to be checked, with one person heard saying the liquid smelled "so bad."

"We're going to keep talking. Please, don't let them have the show," Omar said.

"Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand — we are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us," she added.

"Everybody, settle down. Gonna finish my remarks," Omar said, adding: "It is important for me to continue to lead my Democratic colleagues in demanding her (Noem's) resignation."