Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against a "new Sykes-Picot order" in the Middle East and called for stronger solidarity among Islamic nations to counter Israeli actions and regional destabilisation.

“We will not allow the establishment of a new Sykes-Picot order in our region with borders to be drawn in blood,” Erdogan said on Saturday at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

He described the conditions in Gaza as worse than those of Nazi concentration camps, noting that "2 million of our sisters and brothers in Gaza have been struggling to survive under these conditions for 21 months."

Erdogan said over 55,000 Palestinians, more than 65 percent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks, and 128,000 others have been injured.

He extended his condolences to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, saying Türkiye deeply shares in the sorrow and pain of the Palestinian people.

Iran

Erdogan expressed confidence in the resilience of the Iranian people amid the current conflict.

“We have no doubt that the Iranian people, with their solidarity in the face of difficulties and strong state experience, will hopefully overcome these days,” he said.

He also expressed his condolences on behalf of Türkiye to those killed in Israeli bombings and assassinations targeting Iranian citizens.

He strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, emphasising that Iran’s right to self-defence in the face of state terrorism is natural, legitimate, and legal.

Erdogan described Israel’s strikes on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran as acts of “banditry,” warning that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government poses the greatest obstacle to peace in the region.

He also urged Islamic countries to stand firm against Israel’s actions beyond Gaza. “We must show greater solidarity to stop Israel's acts of banditry not only in Palestine but also in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran,” Erdogan added.

Syrian reintegration into OIC

Welcoming Syria’s reintegration into the OIC, he emphasised: “Syria needs the support of all of us, the entire Islamic world, to protect its territorial integrity and national unity and achieve lasting stability.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction with Syria’s return to the OIC and the progress made toward its reintegration into the international community.