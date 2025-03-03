Pakistani and Afghan security forces clashed on Monday at the recently shuttered main border crossing between the two countries, killing at least one and injuring several, officials said.

The conflict erupted on the first working day of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, when food imports from Pakistan usually peak in Afghanistan, which is facing a humanitarian and hunger crisis.



A 10-day-old closure of the Torkham border point has stranded thousands of trucks filled with essential goods.

Afghanistan’s interim Interior Ministry said on Monday the latest firing took place overnight and that one Taliban member had been killed and two injured.

Two Pakistani security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that members of the Pakistani security forces had been wounded.

Pakistan's foreign office did not respond to a request for comment.

The neighbouring countries have a strained relationship, with Pakistan saying that several militant attacks that have occurred there have been launched from Afghan soil — a charge the Taliban-led interim government of Afghanistan deny.

Pakistani military aircraft carried out strikes that killed dozens on Afghan territory in December.