WORLD
1 min read
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
Two alleged 'narco-terrorists' killed, says US Southern Command, adding no American forces were harmed.
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
A vessel on fire after an explosion, which US military says was a strike on a suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific, on February 5, 2026. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

The US military carried out a strike on Thursday on a vessel allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Commander Gen Francis L. Donovan, who assumed command of SOUTHCOM on Thursday during a ceremony at the Pentagon.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed," SOUTHCOM said on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said "some top cartel drug-traffickers" in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility "decided to cease all narcotics operations indefinitely due to recent (highly effective) kinetic strikes in the Caribbean."

RECOMMENDED

Hegseth did not share further details or present evidence about his claim.

The Trump administration has intensified military operations in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean since September, citing efforts against narcotics trafficking.

RelatedTRT World - US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official