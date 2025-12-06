CLIMATE
1 min read
Bushfires sweep through eastern Australia, destroying homes and forcing evacuations
Strong winds and heat fuel bushfires across New South Wales Central Coast, forcing evacuations and cutting train lines in affected areas.
Bushfires sweep through eastern Australia, destroying homes and forcing evacuations
Authorities warn that more homes remain under threat from the fires. [File photo] / Reuters
December 6, 2025

Up to 16 houses were destroyed, while others remain under threat, as bushfires swept through the Mid North and Central Coasts of New South Wales on Saturday, prompting emergency warnings.

The state's Rural Fire Service said "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," urging people in the area of Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara St and Nimala Ave to leave immediately.

Koolewong is a suburb on the Central Coast of the state, some 87.7 kilometres (54.4 miles) from Sydney.

The fire service also issued another emergency warning for the Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa and Kerrabee areas due to a large bush fire, urging residents to bunker in if they have not yet left, as it is "now too late to leave."

RECOMMENDED

Train lines passing through affected areas have also been cut off, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

According to the senior meteorologist Dean Narramore, the area is seeing high temperatures and strong and gusty winds, "which is a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going."

RelatedTRT World - Massive land burn as wildfires sweep across southeastern Australia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions