Turkish defence giant Roketsan's Tayfun has the longest range of any missile in the country's arsenal.

Designed for striking deep targets, the missile system can comfortably reach a range of 280 kilometres (170 miles) and has a maximum range of 800 kilometres (500 miles) with a preformed fragmented warhead.

Its hypersonic cruise speed is unaffected by air defence systems, while collateral damage is reduced through its high accuracy, according to Roketsan, which notes that the missile boasts anti-jamming capabilities.