TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile completes new test
Turkish defence giant Roketsan's Tayfun has the longest range of any missile in the country's arsenal.
00:00
Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile completes new test
Tayfun Roketsan / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 3, 2025

Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile system, Tayfun, developed by Turkish defence firm Roketsan, has successfully completed its third test firing.

Roketsan conducted the test on Monday at 0937 GMT (12:37 pm local time) from Rize-Artvin Airport in northeastern Türkiye.

Previous test firings took place at the same airport in October 2022 and May 2023. The missile entered mass production in May 2023 following its second test firing, according to a report by the Defence Turk website.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish defence giant Roketsan's Tayfun has the longest range of any missile in the country's arsenal.

Designed for striking deep targets, the missile system can comfortably reach a range of 280 kilometres (170 miles) and has a maximum range of 800 kilometres (500 miles) with a preformed fragmented warhead.

Its hypersonic cruise speed is unaffected by air defence systems, while collateral damage is reduced through its high accuracy, according to Roketsan, which notes that the missile boasts anti-jamming capabilities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands