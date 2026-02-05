TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Ankara and Riyadh sign 'major' defence industry cooperation deals as the Turkish President Erdogan expresses Türkiye's determination to expand them.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 03, 2026. / AA
February 5, 2026

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will enhance their cooperation in the defence industry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his return flight from Cairo on Wednesday, noting that his country's homegrown stealth fighter jet KAAN has been praised.

"We have received a lot of positive feedback on KAAN. There is a joint investment with Saudi Arabia in this area, and we can implement this partnership at any moment," Erdogan told reporters.

Ankara and Riyadh signed "major" defence industry cooperation deals, Erdogan stressed, expressing Türkiye's determination to expand them.

About the ongoing tension between Iran and the US, Erdogan expressed his hope that tensions between the two nations will be resolved via dialogue, stressing the importance of establishing a negotiating table.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the Turkish president said Türkiye will play an active role to ensure the "proper" implementation of the Gaza peace plan and restore peace and stability in Gaza.

