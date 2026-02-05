Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will enhance their cooperation in the defence industry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his return flight from Cairo on Wednesday, noting that his country's homegrown stealth fighter jet KAAN has been praised.

"We have received a lot of positive feedback on KAAN. There is a joint investment with Saudi Arabia in this area, and we can implement this partnership at any moment," Erdogan told reporters.

Ankara and Riyadh signed "major" defence industry cooperation deals, Erdogan stressed, expressing Türkiye's determination to expand them.