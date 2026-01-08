WORLD
French farmers protest Mercosur deal, bypass roadblocks in Paris
The protesters oppose the proposed free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc which includes countries such as Brazil and Argentina.
Tractors line up near the Eiffel Tower as farmers protest the EU’s Mercosur trade deal in Paris. / AP
January 8, 2026

French farmers staged fresh protests in Paris early on Thursday, bypassing police roadblocks to carry out symbolic actions near major landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

The French Interior Ministry said it was "monitoring the situation very closely" after demonstrators forced their way through overnight police checkpoints set up on the outskirts of the capital.

Officials described some of the actions as "completely reckless," BFM TV reported.

According to the ministry, around 20 tractors had entered Paris by early morning, while most agricultural vehicles remained at the city limits under police supervision.

The protests were organised by the Rural Coordination union, which opposes the proposed free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc which includes countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Farmers are also demanding administrative simplifications and criticising what they say is the government’s inadequate handling of the bovine lumpy skin disease outbreak.

Setting up blockades

On Wednesday, the Paris Police Prefecture issued an order banning tractors from entering sensitive areas of the capital, including the Elysee Palace, the prime minister’s office at Matignon, and the Rungis wholesale market.

Traffic disruptions were reported across western Paris, with the A13 motorway closed in both directions between Saint-Cloud and Porte d’Auteuil after farmers set up blockades, according to traffic monitoring services.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was following developments closely, a source close to the minister said.

Farmers said they would continue mobilising to maintain pressure on the government ahead of expected announcements on agricultural policy in the coming days.

