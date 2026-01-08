French farmers staged fresh protests in Paris early on Thursday, bypassing police roadblocks to carry out symbolic actions near major landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

The French Interior Ministry said it was "monitoring the situation very closely" after demonstrators forced their way through overnight police checkpoints set up on the outskirts of the capital.

Officials described some of the actions as "completely reckless," BFM TV reported.

According to the ministry, around 20 tractors had entered Paris by early morning, while most agricultural vehicles remained at the city limits under police supervision.

The protests were organised by the Rural Coordination union, which opposes the proposed free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc which includes countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Farmers are also demanding administrative simplifications and criticising what they say is the government’s inadequate handling of the bovine lumpy skin disease outbreak.