WORLD
2 min read
Rights groups challenge Australian state's 'draconian' anti-protest law following Bondi attack
Palestine Action Group, Jews Against the Occupation and First Nations-led Blak Caucus will file a lawsuit against the law reforms which effectively ban protests for up to 90 days following a declared terrorism incident.
Rights groups challenge Australian state's 'draconian' anti-protest law following Bondi attack
A demonstrator holds a placard as they take part in the 'Nationwide March for Palestine' protest in Sydney, Australia, on August 24 2025. / Reuters
December 24, 2025

A controversial anti-protest law passed by Australia’s New South Wales state will face a legal challenge in court.

Law reforms put forward following a mass shooting earlier this month at Bondi Beach were passed by the parliament on Wednesday.

Under the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025, mass protests will be restricted, effectively banning protests for up to 90 days following a declared terrorism incident.

An amendment on tightening firearms laws for people with suspected terrorist links was also added before its passing, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Palestine Action Group Sydney, The Blak Caucus and Jews Against the Occupation '48, will be filing a constitutional legal challenge against the "draconian anti-protest laws," said the Palestine group on the US social media company X's platform on Tuesday.

"The Minns (NSW Premier Chris Minns) government is exploiting the horrific Bondi attack to advance a political agenda that suppresses political dissent and criticism of Israel and curtails democratic freedoms," the group said.

RECOMMENDED

Conflating protests with violence

"The attack on protests will not make Australia safer and is part of a broader false political narrative linking the actions of the appalling two terrorist shooters to a global movement to end violence, oppose a genocide and demand justice," the Greens party said in a statement, while welcoming the gun restriction.

"Falsely conflating those legions of Australians who peacefully marched against violence in Gaza with the criminal actions of radicalised individuals is a dangerous path. Australians want peace and justice at home and abroad, and the NSW restrictions on democratic rights to peacefully protest take the wrong lesson from this horrific terror attack. Community and political unity is what is needed right now," said Greens leader Senator Larissa Waters.

A man and his son opened fire on the beach in Sydney on December 14, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others during a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Police described the incident as a "terrorist attack."

One of the two shooters was killed, while the other was critically injured.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing