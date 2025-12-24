A controversial anti-protest law passed by Australia’s New South Wales state will face a legal challenge in court.

Law reforms put forward following a mass shooting earlier this month at Bondi Beach were passed by the parliament on Wednesday.

Under the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025, mass protests will be restricted, effectively banning protests for up to 90 days following a declared terrorism incident.

An amendment on tightening firearms laws for people with suspected terrorist links was also added before its passing, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Palestine Action Group Sydney, The Blak Caucus and Jews Against the Occupation '48, will be filing a constitutional legal challenge against the "draconian anti-protest laws," said the Palestine group on the US social media company X's platform on Tuesday.

"The Minns (NSW Premier Chris Minns) government is exploiting the horrific Bondi attack to advance a political agenda that suppresses political dissent and criticism of Israel and curtails democratic freedoms," the group said.