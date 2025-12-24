A controversial anti-protest law passed by Australia’s New South Wales state will face a legal challenge in court.
Law reforms put forward following a mass shooting earlier this month at Bondi Beach were passed by the parliament on Wednesday.
Under the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025, mass protests will be restricted, effectively banning protests for up to 90 days following a declared terrorism incident.
An amendment on tightening firearms laws for people with suspected terrorist links was also added before its passing, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
The Palestine Action Group Sydney, The Blak Caucus and Jews Against the Occupation '48, will be filing a constitutional legal challenge against the "draconian anti-protest laws," said the Palestine group on the US social media company X's platform on Tuesday.
"The Minns (NSW Premier Chris Minns) government is exploiting the horrific Bondi attack to advance a political agenda that suppresses political dissent and criticism of Israel and curtails democratic freedoms," the group said.
Conflating protests with violence
"The attack on protests will not make Australia safer and is part of a broader false political narrative linking the actions of the appalling two terrorist shooters to a global movement to end violence, oppose a genocide and demand justice," the Greens party said in a statement, while welcoming the gun restriction.
"Falsely conflating those legions of Australians who peacefully marched against violence in Gaza with the criminal actions of radicalised individuals is a dangerous path. Australians want peace and justice at home and abroad, and the NSW restrictions on democratic rights to peacefully protest take the wrong lesson from this horrific terror attack. Community and political unity is what is needed right now," said Greens leader Senator Larissa Waters.
A man and his son opened fire on the beach in Sydney on December 14, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others during a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Police described the incident as a "terrorist attack."
One of the two shooters was killed, while the other was critically injured.