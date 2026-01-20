The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility overnight for a deadly attack at a restaurant in Afghanistan’s capital that killed at least seven people on Monday, including a Muslim from China, as authorities in Kabul said they were still investigating.

The terror group said in a statement posted on its Aamaq news agency late on Monday that a suicide bomber entered a restaurant and detonated an explosive vest during a gathering.

It claimed 25 people were killed or wounded in the attack, including Taliban guards. The claim could not be independently verified.

Kabul police said the victims of the explosion included a Muslim from China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

In a statement, police identified the restaurant as a joint Chinese-Afghan venture run by Abdul Majeed, a Muslim from China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, his wife, and an Afghan partner, Abdul Jabbar Mahmood.

The blast killed one Chinese national, identified as Ayub, who was also a Muslim, along with six Afghan citizens, while several others were injured.

“The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Relevant authorities have launched an investigation and further details will be released as they become available,” Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul police command, said.

The Daesh claim corresponded in style to previous ones issued by the group, and supporters of the terror group widely shared it early on Tuesday.

The claim included a further threat against Chinese citizens in Afghanistan, linking the attack to China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

While nearly all nations pulled out of Afghanistan following the Taliban offensive of 2021 that led to them seizing Kabul, China has maintained a major economic presence in the country.