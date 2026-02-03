Syrian security forces began entering the city of Qamishli in the countryside of Hasakah province on Tuesday under a ceasefire and phase integration agreement with the YPG terror group.
The SANA news agency said a convoy of Internal Security Forces has begun entering Qamishli city in the country’s northeast.
According to an Anadolu reporter, residents of the city welcomed the 20-vehicle security convoy and nearly 100 security personnel as they moved into the area.
Syria’s Interior Ministry said earlier that its security forces were on alert to enter the city under the agreement reached with the YPG.
‘Comprehensive agreement’
On Friday, the Syrian government said that it had reached a “comprehensive agreement” with the YPG terrorist organisation that ends the state of division in the country and lays the groundwork for a new phase of full integration.
The latest agreement with the YPG, concerning the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and the integration of military forces, complements the agreement signed on January 18.
On January 18, the Syrian government and the YPG terror group signed an agreement calling for a ceasefire and the group’s integration into state institutions, but the terror group continued to commit violations described by the government as a “serious escalation.”
The agreement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, during which it liberated large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the YPG of an agreement it signed with the government in March 2025.