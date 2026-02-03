Syrian security forces began entering the city of Qamishli in the countryside of Hasakah province on Tuesday under a ceasefire and phase integration agreement with the YPG terror group.

The SANA news agency said a convoy of Internal Security Forces has begun entering Qamishli city in the country’s northeast.

According to an Anadolu reporter, residents of the city welcomed the 20-vehicle security convoy and nearly 100 security personnel as they moved into the area.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said earlier that its security forces were on alert to enter the city under the agreement reached with the YPG.

‘Comprehensive agreement’