South Korea's economy is on a "wartime footing" over the Iran war, President Lee Jae-myung said on Thursday, after the government proposed a $17.2 billion supplementary budget to tackle the crisis.

Oil prices have surged amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, raising growth and inflation risks for South Korea, which is heavily reliant on Middle Eastern crude for around 70 percent of its imports.

"Our government is treating the economy as being on a wartime footing and is making all-out efforts to overcome the crisis," Lee said in a budget speech to the National Assembly.

"The current crisis is not like a passing shower that will stop, but rather like a massive storm that could last indefinitely," he added, asking lawmakers to swiftly pass the budget.

The plan allocates 4.8 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in cash handouts of 100,000 to 600,000 won per person for the bottom 70 percent of income earners, with payments scaled by income.

It also includes 2.8 trillion won in support for young people and low-income earners, and 2.6 trillion won for companies affected by the crisis in the Middle East.

"Extraordinary measures are needed in times of emergency," Lee said.