Türkiye's Fidan set to press diplomacy at Paris summit on Ukraine
The Turkish top diplomat will highlight Ankara’s mediation role and prioritise Black Sea stability, sources say.
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan delivers a speech during a conference in Portugal on January 5, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
January 5, 2026

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the leaders-level Coalition of the Willing summit on Tuesday in Paris, according to foreign ministry sources on Monday.

The summit is expected to address the latest state of talks aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, developments in draft peace plans, and the role to be played by the coalition in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit, Fidan is expected to underline that, within the framework of the vision put forward by Erdogan, Türkiye continues to advocate a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war through result-oriented diplomatic initiatives.

He is also expected to draw attention to the fact that Istanbul hosted three rounds of negotiations between the parties in 2025, which produced tangible outcomes, particularly on humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges.

Fidan is also expected to reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to host direct talks between the parties in the coming period, and to state that Ankara regards the preservation of stability in the Black Sea as a strategic priority and has conveyed this stance to all parties.

The announcement comes as Fidan met his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel in Lisbon, where regional issues, trade and economic cooperation, increased mutual investments were on the agenda.

Coalition of the Willing

Numerous meetings were held in 2025 under the Coalition of the Willing, which was launched with the Ukraine-focused leaders’ summit held in London on March 2, 2025, attended by Fidan representing Türkiye.

Erdogan attended and addressed the virtual summits held on March 15 and November 25 last year.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, meanwhile, participated in the online summits held on August 13, August 17, August 19, September 4, October 24, and December 11, 2025.

At the summit held on May 10, 2025, Türkiye was represented by Fidan.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
