US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the current situation with Venezuela is "intolerable" for the United States, stressing that the Trump administration is determined to change what he described as the existing status quo.

"It is clear that the current status quo with the Venezuelan regime is intolerable for the United States," Rubio told reporters at a news conference at the State Department.

"The status quo that they operate and cooperate with terrorist organisations against the national interest of the United States, not just cooperate, but partner with and participate in activities to threaten the national interest of the United States," he said.

"Our goal is to change that dynamic," Rubio added, noting that Washington does not consider the government of President Nicolas Maduro to be legitimate.

Asked about Russia’s role in Venezuela, Rubio said the United States was not concerned about an escalation involving Moscow.

"We are not concerned about an escalation with Russia with regards to Venezuela. We have always expected them to provide rhetorical support for the Maduro regime. I think they have their hands full in Ukraine," he said.