POLITICS
2 min read
Russia-Ukraine ceasefire expires as 32-hour Easter truce comes to end
Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ends following the Orthodox Easter holiday amid a flurry of mutual accusations of violations.
Russia-Ukraine ceasefire expires as 32-hour Easter truce comes to end
Russia-Ukraine Easter ceasefire ends amid claims of violations / AFP
5 hours ago

A Russia-Ukraine ceasefire has ended following a 32-hour truce for Orthodox Easter.

Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, reporting more than a thousand drone and shelling attacks just hours after the truce began on Saturday.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed in a statement that it recorded a total of 1,971 ceasefire violations by Ukraine overnight Sunday.

It added that there were multiple nighttime attacks by Ukrainian troops on Russian positions in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff claimed in a separate statement that it recorded a total of 7,696 violations since the start of the truce until 10 pm Sunday.

This figure included 1,355 artillery attacks, 115 assault operations, and 6,226 kamikaze drone strikes.

RECOMMENDED

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war, which entered its fifth year in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the ceasefire on Thursday, ordering the military command to prepare for its implementation and warning that if Ukraine undertakes a provocation, Moscow will respond.

Hours before the ceasefire came into force, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev would join the initiative and act "in a mirror manner."

Despite these commitments, both sides accused each other of breaches just hours into the truce.

RelatedTRT World - Easter ceasefire falters as Russia, Ukraine report widespread violations
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance
Turkish prosecutor seeks life sentences for Netanyahu, 34 others over Gaza aid flotilla attack
Trump says US in 'deep negotiations' with Iran, but 'no difference' to him if deal isn't reached
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
US drone losses mount against Iran in the Middle East war: report
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says