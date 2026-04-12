A Russia-Ukraine ceasefire has ended following a 32-hour truce for Orthodox Easter.

Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, reporting more than a thousand drone and shelling attacks just hours after the truce began on Saturday.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed in a statement that it recorded a total of 1,971 ceasefire violations by Ukraine overnight Sunday.

It added that there were multiple nighttime attacks by Ukrainian troops on Russian positions in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff claimed in a separate statement that it recorded a total of 7,696 violations since the start of the truce until 10 pm Sunday.

This figure included 1,355 artillery attacks, 115 assault operations, and 6,226 kamikaze drone strikes.