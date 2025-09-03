Reuters has ceased sharing the precise locations of its media teams with the Israeli military, a decision that comes after Israel's genocidal assaults on Gaza have killed nearly 250 Palestinian journalists, the international news agency told NBC News.

The decision is epitomised by the August 25 'double tap' attack by Israel on Nasser Hospital that killed 22, including Reuters cameraman Hussam Al-Masri who frequently operated the agency’s live broadcast from the hospital's rooftop.