The US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration issued an advisory on Monday warning American-flagged commercial vessels to avoid Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf region.

"It is recommended that US-flagged commercial vessels transiting these waters remain as far as possible from Iran's territorial sea without compromising navigational safety," the advisory noted, effective through August 8.

The guidance recommends that eastbound vessels in the Strait of Hormuz "transit close to Oman's territorial sea" to minimise risk.

"Commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman have long been at risk of being hailed, queried, boarded, detained, or seized by Iranian forces," the Maritime Administration said.