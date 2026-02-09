WORLD
2 min read
US warns its ships to steer clear of Iranian waters in Gulf
Maritime Administration issues six-month advisory citing illegal boarding risks, recommending staying near Oman in Hormuz Strait.
US warns its ships to steer clear of Iranian waters in Gulf
(FILE) A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen behind a 3D printed miniature of US President Donald Trump in this illustration. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

The US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration issued an advisory on Monday warning American-flagged commercial vessels to avoid Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf region.

"It is recommended that US-flagged commercial vessels transiting these waters remain as far as possible from Iran's territorial sea without compromising navigational safety," the advisory noted, effective through August 8.

The guidance recommends that eastbound vessels in the Strait of Hormuz "transit close to Oman's territorial sea" to minimise risk.

"Commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman have long been at risk of being hailed, queried, boarded, detained, or seized by Iranian forces," the Maritime Administration said.

RelatedTRT World - Iran offers to dilute 60% uranium if US lifts all sanctions: nuclear chief
RECOMMENDED

If hailed by Iranian forces, vessels should provide their name and flag state while affirming they are proceeding under international law, the guidance states.

Masters should decline boarding permission if safe to do so, noting compliance with the Law of the Sea Convention, though crews should not forcibly resist if boarding occurs, the advisory added.

The Maritime Administration recommended vessels keep Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on, as "some vessel seizures by Iranian forces were claimed to be a result of vessels not transmitting on AIS".

The advisory comes as Washington significantly increases its military presence in the region amid heightened tensions with Tehran.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba