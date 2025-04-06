Protesters flooded the streets of several major US cities on Saturday to oppose the divisive policies of President Donald Trump, in the largest demonstrations since his return to the White House.

"I am so angry, I'm so mad, all the time, yes. A bunch of privileged, white alleged rapists are controlling our country. It's not great," said New York painter Shaina Kesner, 43, joining a crowd that marched through the heart of Manhattan.

In Washington, thousands of demonstrators -- many traveling from across the United States -- gathered on the National Mall where dozens of speakers rallied opposition to Trump.

"We have about 100 people who have come down by bus and van from New Hampshire to protest against this outrageous administration (that) is causing us to lose our allies across the world, and causing devastation to people here at home," said Diane Kolifrath, 64, a bike tour guide.

"They're gutting our government."

The rallies even extended to some European capitals, where demonstrators voiced opposition to Trump and his aggressive trade policies.

"What's happening in America is everyone's problem," Liz Chamberlin, a dual US-British citizen told AFP at a London rally.

"It's economic lunacy... He is going to push us into a global recession."

And in Berlin, 70-year-old retiree Susanne Fest said Trump had created "a constitutional crisis," adding, "The guy is a lunatic."

In the US, a loose coalition of left-leaning groups like MoveOn and Women's March organized "Hands Off" events in more than 1,000 cities and in every congressional district, the groups said.