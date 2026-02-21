Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent a lengthy letter to a senior Emirati official outlining Riyadh’s grievances over the UAE’s role in Sudan and Yemen, according to a report published on Friday by the news outlet Middle East Eye.

Citing multiple US and Western officials, the outlet reported that the Saudi crown prince recently wrote to Tahnoon bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security adviser, raising concerns about Abu Dhabi’s policies in the two conflict zones and seeking mediation.

The letter, sent several weeks ago, included a detailed list of Saudi complaints regarding Emirati activities in Sudan’s ongoing civil war and in neighbouring Yemen. It also proposed mediation through the crown prince’s brother and defence minister, Khalid bin Salman.

According to the report, the message said Riyadh could no longer "tolerate" the continuation of Sudan’s civil war while the UAE was backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.