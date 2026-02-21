WORLD
2 min read
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outlined grievances about UAE policies in Sudan and Yemen, according to officials cited in a report.
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
Saudi Arabia reportedly outlined grievances with the UAE over Sudan and Yemen. [File photo] / AA
12 hours ago

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent a lengthy letter to a senior Emirati official outlining Riyadh’s grievances over the UAE’s role in Sudan and Yemen, according to a report published on Friday by the news outlet Middle East Eye.

Citing multiple US and Western officials, the outlet reported that the Saudi crown prince recently wrote to Tahnoon bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security adviser, raising concerns about Abu Dhabi’s policies in the two conflict zones and seeking mediation.

The letter, sent several weeks ago, included a detailed list of Saudi complaints regarding Emirati activities in Sudan’s ongoing civil war and in neighbouring Yemen. It also proposed mediation through the crown prince’s brother and defence minister, Khalid bin Salman.

According to the report, the message said Riyadh could no longer "tolerate" the continuation of Sudan’s civil war while the UAE was backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

RECOMMENDED

The letter justified Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in Yemen as necessary for national security and reaffirmed that the kingdom sees Yemen as its sphere of influence, planning to take “responsibility” for the war-torn country on its southern border.

Officials cited in the report said Saudi Arabia shared the letter with the US. Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE has publicly commented on the reported correspondence.

RelatedTRT World - Riyadh, Abu Dhabi relations 'vital' for regional stability: Saudi FM
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas calls Israeli attack on Lebanon refugee camp 'crime against civilians'
US sanctions RSF commanders over Darfur atrocities as genocide warnings mount
Israeli truce violations kill 10 across Lebanon, including attack on Palestinian refugee camp
Turkish Armed Forces leads world in drone technology, showcases capabilities at NATO exercise
Bulgaria's deputy prime minister steps down a day after caretaker cabinet takes charge
NASA sets date to send astronauts around moon for first time in 50 years
Millions of Syrian children out of school as funding gaps threaten recovery: UNICEF envoy
Unrest near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden leaves casualties after new government convenes
Türkiye renewables hit 62% of installed capacity, eyes climate action at COP31: Erdogan
US scrambles jets as Russian warplanes detected near Alaska
Millions in Somalia on brink of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall
Türkiye's Kizilelma combat drone gets Aselsan's new electronic shield upgrade
Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids during Ramadan
UN report details 'staggering' torture, abuse in global scam trafficking networks
Epstein's wealth is being used to compensate victims. What about his far richer partners?