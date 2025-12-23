Bangladesh has summoned India’s high commissioner in Dhaka to protest violent incidents targeting its diplomatic facilities in India, including vandalism at visa centres and protests outside its mission in New Delhi.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that it summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to convey Dhaka’s grave concern over what it called “regrettable incidents” outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the ambassador’s residence in New Delhi on December 20, as well as vandalism at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22 by “extremist elements.”

The ministry condemned what it described as premeditated acts of violence and intimidation against diplomatic establishments.

It said such acts not only “endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance.”

Calling for a proper investigation, the ministry said: “Bangladesh expects the Government of India to immediately take appropriate steps in accordance with its international and diplomatic obligations to safeguard the dignity and security of diplomatic personnel and establishments.”

Related TRT World - Bangladesh slams protests outside its High Commission in New Delhi as 'highly regrettable'

Elections in Bangladesh