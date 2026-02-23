Palestinian authorities have condemned the burning of parts of a mosque in the West Bank city of Nablus, calling it the latest in a growing wave of settler attacks on religious sites and civilian property.

Witnesses said Israeli settlers on Monday stormed the nearby town of Tal before dawn and set fire to sections of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque, leaving the entrance and facade blackened by smoke and scrawling racist graffiti on its walls.

Among the markings was the name “Price Tag,” a hardline settler network long linked to attacks on Palestinians and their property.

‘Systematic escalation’ tolerated by Israeli authorities

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs described the arson as part of a “systematic escalation” in assaults on holy sites, saying dozens of mosques were targeted last year alone.