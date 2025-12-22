Ukraine’s parliament is forming a working group to consider the issue of potentially holding a presidential election during martial law, the faction leader of the country's ruling party has said.

Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, wrote on Telegram on Monday that the discussion will be held jointly with the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.

Arakhamia said that they will also involve representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission, as well as public organisations dealing with matters related to elections.

“The date and time of the meeting will be announced soon,” he added.

Zelenskyy said earlier this month that he is "ready" to hold presidential elections within 60-90 days if security and legal conditions are ensured, urging the US and European partners to help create the environment needed for a wartime vote.