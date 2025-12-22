Ukraine’s parliament is forming a working group to consider the issue of potentially holding a presidential election during martial law, the faction leader of the country's ruling party has said.
Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, wrote on Telegram on Monday that the discussion will be held jointly with the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.
Arakhamia said that they will also involve representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission, as well as public organisations dealing with matters related to elections.
“The date and time of the meeting will be announced soon,” he added.
Zelenskyy said earlier this month that he is "ready" to hold presidential elections within 60-90 days if security and legal conditions are ensured, urging the US and European partners to help create the environment needed for a wartime vote.
The Ukrainian president’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump said during an interview with Politico that it was “time” for Ukraine to hold an election, arguing Kiev was “using war not to hold an election” and warning that the absence of a vote for a prolonged period risks undermining Ukraine’s democracy.
Zelenkyy rejected claims Kiev is avoiding a vote for political advantage in remarks to journalists, arguing the continuation of the war “is unrelated to who holds office,” adding he already asked lawmakers to prepare legislative changes allowing elections during wartime.
Martial law has been in effect in the country since the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 2022. The measure has since been extended multiple times, most recently in November.