Africa's biggest football night is arriving, and after weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, all emotions will be distilled into the last 90 minutes or more of the AFCON final between hosts Morocco and Senegal.

Millions across the continent will watch closely to see which team clinches their second trophy.

Morocco, also called The Atlas Lions, won their sole AFCON title in 1976, while Senegal, The Teranga Lions, claimed one title in 2021.

Morocco, considered by many to be Africa's current leading power, seek to end their 50-year trophy drought, whereas Senegal seek to secure their second trophy in five years.

Ahead of the tournament, TRT World had listed Morocco and Senegal as the top teams among seven that could win the tournament.

Don't wait for the ball

The match is expected to be a tactical affair, a test for the players and a contest between coaches Walid Regragui of Morocco and Pape Thiaw of Senegal.

"I think we deserve to be in the final. We have played top teams like Mali, Cameroon and Nigeria, and now we will be facing another of the best teams," believes Regragui.

"Eventually people are going to accept that Morocco are actually a major football nation. But to go to the next step we have to win titles, so Sunday's match is really important in terms of our history."

To prevent his plans from being leaked ahead of the final, Senegal’s Thiaw has reportedly imposed a closed-door session for the team's training. And he wants Sadio Mane, who has announced this will be his last game of AFCON, to deliver in final.

Morocco are known for their defensive style and quick transitions. They have conceded only one goal so far in the tournament.

Senegal, who have conceded only two goals, favour wing play and swift offensive transitions.

As demonstrated against Nigeria in the semi-final, Morocco can dominate on the pitch with successive attacks.

The rivals appear evenly matched. Given that Morocco typically maintains ball possession and Senegal frequently utilises wingers, the final is expected to be closely contested.

But as Egypt, who follow a similar play style to Morocco, failed to close the spaces Senegal used in their semi-final, the Lions of Atlas may switch back and forth between defensive and offensive style, and instead of waiting for the ball, they may take the initiative.

Tactical battle

Unlike most of their games in the tournament, Morocco followed a 4-1-4-1 formation, with one defensive midfielder—Neil El Aynaoui—two playmakers—Ismael Saibari and Bilal El Khannouss—two wingers—Brahim Diaz and Abde Ezzalzouli—and one striker—Ayoub El Kaabi.