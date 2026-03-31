The UN has warned that escalating Israeli occupier attacks in the occupied West Bank are mounting "systematic pressure" on Palestinians to leave their homes and communities, with humanitarian officials documenting an alarming rise in incidents.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference on Monday reported that "air strikes and shelling hit residential areas in Gaza, as well as a fatal shooting by Israeli forces and other attacks by settlers in the West Bank" over the weekend.

Dujarric also pointed to an incident where Israeli occupiers torched two vehicles early on Monday in the southern West Bank, "where neighbours managed to extinguish the fire and save the family."

"Such incidents have become frequent, and they put systematic pressure on Palestinians to leave their homes and their communities," he stressed.

Warning that the attacks also "result in fatalities, injuries, damage and displacement, deepening humanitarian needs," Dujarric said: "Perpetrators of these unlawful attacks must be held to account."

Attacks in the occupied West Bank have escalated in recent weeks, with eight Palestinians reportedly killed by occupier gunfire since late February, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.