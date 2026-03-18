Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has been assassinated in an Israeli air strike on Tehran, marking the end of a four-decade career that saw him evolve from a Revolutionary Guard commander into the strategic linchpin of the Islamic Republic.

Larijani was widely regarded by observers as the “man of the moment.”

His steady hand was seen as crucial in maintaining the cohesion of the Iranian system during the tumultuous transition following the assassination of the previous Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on 28 February, through to the recent appointment of the new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

A life in the corridors of power

Born on 3 June 1957 in Najaf, Iraq, Larijani belonged to one of Iran's most influential political dynasties.

His academic background was as rigorous as his political one; he completed undergraduate studies in computer science at the Sharif University of Technology before obtaining a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Tehran.

This intellectual foundation often lent a pragmatic, calculated tone to his later diplomatic and legislative roles.

His career began in 1981 as head of the Central News Unit, but he soon moved into the military sphere, joining the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 1982.

Throughout the late 1980s, he served in senior legal and parliamentary roles within the Revolutionary Guards Ministry, eventually becoming the deputy chief of staff of the IRGC between 1989 and 1992.

Related TRT World - Iran confirms assassination of Ali Larijani in Israeli attack

From state media to the nuclear file

In the 1990s, Larijani shifted his focus to the nation's cultural and strategic output.

As head of the state media corporation, IRIB, for a decade (1994–2004), he wielded immense influence over the domestic narrative.

However, it was his move to the Supreme National Security Council that elevated him to the global stage.