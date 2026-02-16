Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the US urged Ukraine to abandon territorial claims to areas captured by Russia, promising security guarantees in return.
"Our American friends are preparing security guarantees. But they said, first this exchange of territories, or something like that, and then security guarantees,” he said on Monday.
“I believe security guarantees must come first.”
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is willing to compromise, but that does not mean “we will give up our territories."
“What compromise are we willing to make? Not one that will allow Russia to quickly recover and come again and occupy us,” he said.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine had security guarantees in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Kiev agreed to relinquish Soviet nuclear weapons deployed on its territory following the dissolution of the USSR.
"We gave up our nuclear and other weapons. Many planes, dozens. We gave them up and received guarantees of security, sovereignty and independence," he said.
“In the end, we have none of those weapons, and we have no security guarantees. No one protected our independence.”
He added that any new security guarantees would only take effect after a congressional vote.
"So what's to be afraid of? I don't understand. We can sign a document with leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine. This is a strong signal to people: America will help and support, and the Europeans will stand with you if Russia comes again,” he said. “And then you can talk to the Ukrainians about what they are ready for.”
Geneva talks
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said Geneva negotiations on Ukraine will cover a broader range of topics compared with the rounds in Abu Dhabi, including key issues related to territories.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussion of these issues requires the presence of the head of the Russian delegation, who was absent from the talks in the United Arab Emirates.
“This time it is intended to discuss a wider spectrum of questions, including, actually, the main issues that concern both territories and everything else. These are connected with our requirements. Here we need the presence of the chief negotiator, namely Vladimir Medinsky,” he said.