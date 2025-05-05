Israeli ministers have approved a plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, the Associated Press reported two officials as saying.

This comes after Israel's Security Cabinet on Monday unanimously approved a plan to expand its ongoing military onslaught on Gaza and occupy territories inside the enclave.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Cabinet approved "the operational plan" submitted by army chief Eyal Zamir to "defeat Hamas" and return Israeli captives held in Gaza.

According to the statement, the plan requires the army "to conquer Gaza and hold the territory under its control".

Israeli Channel 12 said the plan also includes the forcible relocation of Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south.