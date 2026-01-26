Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and current international developments, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
The talks will focus on sustaining recent momentum in dialogue between the two countries and applying a strategic approach across all areas of cooperation, the sources said on Tuesday.
Fidan is expected to underscore the importance of expanding economic and trade ties, including joint projects in third countries, and to highlight the role of the eighth meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, scheduled for February 17 in Istanbul, in advancing commercial cooperation.
He is also expected to raise issues concerning the welfare of the Turkish community in France and to stress continued cooperation in counterterrorism based on shared responsibility and a firm joint stance against terrorism.
Defence industry cooperation and Türkiye’s relations with the EU are also on the agenda. Fidan is expected to emphasise the need to address EU-Türkiye ties from a strategic perspective, separate from the domestic political considerations of individual member states, and to underline the importance of Türkiye’s inclusion in the EU’s industrial strategy.
Regional and global issues will feature prominently in the discussions, including efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy and achieve a fair and lasting peace. Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to peace initiatives.
Regarding the Middle East, the ministers are expected to discuss the next phase of a Gaza peace plan, with Fidan emphasising the need for coordinated international support to ensure security, stability, and the normalisation of daily life for Gaza’s population.
He is also expected to stress the priority of preventing ceasefire violations and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid.
Developments in Syria will also be addressed, with Fidan expected to highlight the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and unity, as well as Türkiye’s national security concerns. He is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s close monitoring of the full implementation of the Jan. 18 Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement.
Political relations between Türkiye and France have a long history within the framework of NATO, alongside strong cultural and social ties. While bilateral relations continue to progress through regular high-level contacts, Fidan last paid an official visit to France on April 2, 2025, while Barrot last visited Türkiye on May 14–15, 2025, during the NATO foreign ministers’ informal meeting in Antalya.
Nigeria became Türkiye’s largest trading partner
Separately, Fidan met his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Maitama Tuggar in Ankara, marking Tuggar's first visit to Türkiye.
Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Nigeria were established on November 9, 1960. Bilateral trade volume reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025.
Including energy trade, Nigeria became Türkiye’s largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025.
More than 50 Turkish-owned companies operate in Nigeria, with total investments valued at around $400 million. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in the West African country, with the total value of these projects approaching $3 billion.
In line with Ankara's support for Abuja’s counterterrorism efforts, cooperation in the fields of military affairs, security, and the defence industry continues to grow stronger in a robust and steady manner.
Between 1992 and 2023, 199 Nigerian students graduated through Türkiye scholarships. Currently, 149 Nigerian students are continuing their education in Türkiye under the program.