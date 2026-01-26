Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and current international developments, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The talks will focus on sustaining recent momentum in dialogue between the two countries and applying a strategic approach across all areas of cooperation, the sources said on Tuesday.

Fidan is expected to underscore the importance of expanding economic and trade ties, including joint projects in third countries, and to highlight the role of the eighth meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, scheduled for February 17 in Istanbul, in advancing commercial cooperation.

He is also expected to raise issues concerning the welfare of the Turkish community in France and to stress continued cooperation in counterterrorism based on shared responsibility and a firm joint stance against terrorism.

Defence industry cooperation and Türkiye’s relations with the EU are also on the agenda. Fidan is expected to emphasise the need to address EU-Türkiye ties from a strategic perspective, separate from the domestic political considerations of individual member states, and to underline the importance of Türkiye’s inclusion in the EU’s industrial strategy.

Regional and global issues will feature prominently in the discussions, including efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy and achieve a fair and lasting peace. Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to peace initiatives.

Regarding the Middle East, the ministers are expected to discuss the next phase of a Gaza peace plan, with Fidan emphasising the need for coordinated international support to ensure security, stability, and the normalisation of daily life for Gaza’s population.