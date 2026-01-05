A Bangladesh commission investigating disappearances during the rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said at least 287 people were assumed to have been killed.

The commission said on Monday that some corpses were believed to have been dumped in rivers, including the Buriganga in the capital, Dhaka, or buried in mass graves.

The government-appointed commission, formed after Hasina was toppled by a mass uprising in August 2024, said it had investigated 1,569 cases of abductions, with 287 of the victims presumed dead.

"We have identified a number of unmarked graves in several places where the bodies were presumably buried," Nur Khan Liton, a commission member, told AFP.

"The commission has recommended that Bangladesh seek cooperation from forensic experts to identify the bodies and collect and preserve DNA samples from family members."

Related TRT World - Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina held babies in secret jails

A mass grave

In its final report, submitted to the government on Sunday, the commission said that security forces had acted under the command of Hasina and her top officials.