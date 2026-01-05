WORLD
At least 287 killed in Hasina-era abductions, bodies dumped in rivers or mass graves: Bangladesh
A government investigation found hundreds of enforced disappearances under ousted Sheikh Hasina’s rule, many targeting opposition figures, with victims believed to have been buried or dumped in waterways.
Family members mourn at the graves of their relatives, victims of the July 2024 uprising, after their identification by an investigative commission. / AFP
January 5, 2026

A Bangladesh commission investigating disappearances during the rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said at least 287 people were assumed to have been killed.

The commission said on Monday that some corpses were believed to have been dumped in rivers, including the Buriganga in the capital, Dhaka, or buried in mass graves.

The government-appointed commission, formed after Hasina was toppled by a mass uprising in August 2024, said it had investigated 1,569 cases of abductions, with 287 of the victims presumed dead.

"We have identified a number of unmarked graves in several places where the bodies were presumably buried," Nur Khan Liton, a commission member, told AFP.

"The commission has recommended that Bangladesh seek cooperation from forensic experts to identify the bodies and collect and preserve DNA samples from family members."

A mass grave

In its final report, submitted to the government on Sunday, the commission said that security forces had acted under the command of Hasina and her top officials.

The report said many of those abducted had belonged to the country's largest religious party, Jamaat-e-Islami, or the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), both in opposition to Hasina.

In a separate investigation, police in December began exhuming a mass grave in Dhaka.

The grave included at least eight victims killed in the uprising against Hasina, bodies all found with bullet wounds, according to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Md Sibgat Ullah.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina attempted to cling to power.

She was sentenced to death in absentia in November for crimes against humanity.

"We are grateful for finally being able to know where our brother is buried," said Mohamed Nabil, whose 28-year-old sibling Sohel Rana was identified as one of the dead in the grave in Dhaka.

"But we demand a swift trial for the police officials who shot at the people during the uprising."

