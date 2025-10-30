TÜRKİYE
Erdogan presses for progress on EU relations, regional cooperation in talks with Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says his country will strengthen security cooperation with Türkiye, describing it as a "highly significant actor on all foreign policy and security issues that concern Germany".
Erdogan and Friedrich Merz lead a bilateral meeting between delegations at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / AA
October 30, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara on Thursday, with discussions focusing on regional conflicts and Türkiye’s relations with the European Union.

Erdogan said Türkiye could make rapid progress towards full EU membership if the bloc recognises the country’s demonstrated determination, reaffirming that the Turkish community in Germany represents a “shared value and richness” for both nations.

“During the meeting, I emphasised the importance we attach to combating rising racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia in Europe,” Erdogan said.

On international issues, the Turkish president stressed that Türkiye considers continued diplomatic efforts essential for achieving a “fair and lasting resolution” to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also underlined the need for Europe to overcome defence supply issues and focus on joint projects in light of changing security conditions.

Erdogan said he had conveyed Ankara’s views to Merz on preventing renewed atrocities in Gaza and supporting a two-state solution for lasting peace.

He also emphasised the importance of close coordination with Germany on Syria, saying: “We recognise the importance Germany places on working in close coordination with us on Syria.”

For his part, Merz said that Germany will pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy, describing Türkiye as a “highly significant actor in all foreign policy and security matters” that concern them.

