At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
A US-based human rights group says thousands were killed during Iran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests, far exceeding official figures released by the government.
People walk past an anti-US billboard in Tehran, Iran, January 26 2026. / Reuters
January 27, 2026

Activists said on Tuesday that at least 6,126 people were killed in Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests and many more are still feared dead.

The new figures came from the US-based rights group agency, which has been accurate in multiple rounds of unrest in Iran. The group verifies each death with a network of activists on the ground in Iran.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll, given that authorities have cut off the internet and disrupted calls into the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s government has put the death toll at a far lower 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security forces, and labelled the rest “terrorists.”

In the past, Iran has undercounted or not reported fatalities from unrest.

