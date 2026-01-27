Activists said on Tuesday that at least 6,126 people were killed in Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests and many more are still feared dead.

The new figures came from the US-based rights group agency, which has been accurate in multiple rounds of unrest in Iran. The group verifies each death with a network of activists on the ground in Iran.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll, given that authorities have cut off the internet and disrupted calls into the Islamic Republic.