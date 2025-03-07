WORLD
2 min read
Syria's Alsharaa vows to bring remnants of Assad regime to justice through fair trial
Syria's President Ahmed Alsharaa addresses Syrian people following attacks on security personnel by remnants of Assad regime, vowing to relentlessly prosecute those responsible, particularly those who commit crimes against Syrians.
00:00
Syria's Alsharaa vows to bring remnants of Assad regime to justice through fair trial
Ahmed Alsharaa warns remnants of Assad regime against attacking or harming civilians. / AFP
March 7, 2025

Syrian transitional President Ahmed Alsharaa has pledged to bring the remnants of the ousted Assad regime who attacked security personnel to a fair trial, warning them from attacking or harming civilians.

Alsharaa made a televised speech late on Friday addressing the Syrian people following deadly attacks against security personnel on Thursday by remnants of the former regime head, according to the Syrian state news agency, SANA.

He vowed to continue prosecuting the remnants, especially those who commit crimes against Syrians and those who seek to undermine security and peace.

Alsharaa stressed that the Syrian people in areas that witnessed clashes are "part of our people," and the government's duty is "to protect them from the evils of the oust regime gangs."

RelatedTRT Global - Syria pledges to erase Assad's chemical weapons legacy
RECOMMENDED

Syria's unwavering progress

He also vowed to continue collecting arms and to ensure that weapons remain solely in the hands of the state, affirming that "there will be no uncontrolled weapons in Syria."

"Syria is moving forward and will not take a single step backward," the Syrian president added. In the past two days, the coastal region in the northwest has experienced security tensions and armed clashes.

Militants, described as remnants of the ousted Assad regime, attacked security patrols, resulting in deaths and injury to security personnel, prompting security measures from security forces.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices