A US federal judge has upheld President Donald Trump's $100,000 fee to process H-1B visa applications, acknowledging it could "inflict significant harm on American businesses and institutions of higher education."

In a 56-page opinion, US District Judge Beryl Howell wrote on Tuesday that the president has "broad statutory authority" to address "a problem he perceives to be a matter of economic and national security."

The $100,000 application fee announced in September gave companies just 36 hours notice before it went into effect, triggering chaos and confusion over how it would work and who would be hit.

The H-1B fee is part of a larger immigration crackdown by Trump, who has unleashed a massive push against migrants since returning to the White House - though until now it had not targeted the visa on which Silicon Valley relies heavily.

Trump argued that the H-1B visa system was being abused to replace American workers with people willing to work for less money.