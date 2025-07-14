More than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others wounded during clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in the southern Syrian governorate of Suwayda, according to the initial reports from the Interior Ministry on Monday.

The ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the “bloody developments” that took place between “local armed groups and tribes” in Suwayda’s Al-Maqous neighbourhood on late Sunday.

“In this context, the Ministry of Interior confirms that units of its forces, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, will intervene directly in the region to resolve the conflict, stop clashes, impose security, prosecute those responsible for the events, and refer them to the competent judiciary,” it added.

‘Absence of institutions’

According to the state news agency SANA, a number of army forces deployed in the area also lost their lives while trying to protect the civilian population from the outlawed groups.