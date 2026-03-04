Myanmar's junta announced the launch of a sweeping fuel rationing system for private vehicles on Wednesday, blaming disruptions to the global energy supply chain caused by escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

The country's National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) said the new regulations, effective from March 7 2026, were a response to "global political situations" and armed conflicts in the Middle East, which have obstructed oil shipments.

Electric vehicles and electric motorcycles are exempt.

The NDSC warned businesses and individuals not to hoard fuel for resale at inflated prices, saying that violators would be prosecuted.

Global shipping costs have surged amid an ongoing US and Israeli war on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting tankers bound for Asian ports.

Myanmar is heavily reliant on refined fuel imports from Singapore and Malaysia, which serve as regional processing hubs for Middle Eastern crude.

The disruptions have already caused shortages, though secondary supplies are available via Russia and neighbouring Thailand.