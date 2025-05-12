Former US President Bill Clinton once called Kashmir a "nuclear flashpoint" and dubbed the ceasefire line that splits the picturesque Himalayan region as "the most dangerous place in the world".

Last week, when New Delhi and Islamabad – which administer India-administered Kashmir and Pakistan-administered Kashmir but claim the region in its entirety – exchanged missile and drone strikes in each other's cities, the possibility of a nuclear conflict seemed real.

Tensions only decreased following US intervention, prompted by what US media reported was an "alarming intelligence" from the region.

The New York Times and other experts reported that this intervention occurred after an Indian missile struck Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

The airbase serves as a vital transport and refuelling centre for Pakistan's Air Force. It's situated roughly 10 km from the Strategic Plans Division, which manages Pakistan's 170 nuclear warheads.

Eventually, the crisis subsided after US President Donald Trump engaged his team with the leaders of both rivals, announced a ceasefire, and expressed willingness to mediate the Kashmir dispute with both India and Pakistan.

Analysts suggest Trump's Kashmir initiative has spotlighted the disputed region once again.

"Kashmir is a question of self-determination — a basic human right denied to millions," Javed Hafiz, a former Pakistani ambassador, told TRT World.

Hafiz likened Kashmir to Palestine — a conflict that the world prefers to ignore "until violence forces it back into the spotlight."

"It's an international dispute that is constantly sidelined, buried under diplomatic caution," he said.

'It's a shame'

But Trump may have resurrected it.

Some two weeks ago, Trump expressed his hope that both parties would discover a resolution to de-escalate tensions, describing Kashmir as an unresolved dispute spanning 1,500 years.

US Vice President JD Vance even stated that the US has no role in resolving the India-Pakistan crisis that arose following the killing of 26 Indian tourists in India-administered Kashmir on April 22 by suspected rebels.

India, viewing Kashmir as a bilateral matter with Pakistan, appeared to be satisfied by Trump's lax approach to the crisis.

On the night of May 6-7, however, India launched missile attacks at multiple sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing and wounding dozens of civilians, some of them children.

"It's a shame, we just heard about it," Trump reacted at the White House on the next day. "I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time."

Soon, India and Pakistan traded heavy fire that continued for four straight days in their worst conflict in more than 25 years, launching missiles and drones at each other's military bases and leaving dozens of people, mostly civilians, dead.

Pakistan said it shot down five Indian aircraft, including three French-made Rafale jets.

India acknowledged combat losses but is discreet regarding the fate of its aircraft.

Independent weapons experts and US and French officials say Pakistan may have shot down at least two Rafale jets using Chinese J-10C fighter aircraft.

As the situation risked spiralling, the US President's team contacted both leaders and brokered a ceasefire, confirmed by New Delhi and Islamabad.

Trump did what India was wary of