Türkiye’s candied chestnuts from Bursa and rice from Ipsala have received geographical indication registration from the European Union (EU), the country’s agriculture and forestry minister announced on Monday.

“With the EU’s geographical indication registration for Bursa candied chestnut and Ipsala rice, the number of our registered products has risen to 42,” Ibrahim Yumakli said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Highlighting that Türkiye’s unique flavours continue to gain international recognition, he said: “Our geographically indicated products will further enrich the fertile lands of their regions. May it be auspicious.”

Record 13 products registered this year

Bursa’s famed candied chestnuts, made from hillside chestnuts harvested around the northwestern city and prepared by boiling them in sugared syrup, are considered a hallmark of the region’s culinary heritage.