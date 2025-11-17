TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s Bursa candied chestnuts, Ipsala rice receive EU geographical indication status
Türkiye’s total EU-recognised geographical indication products rise to 42, with 13 added in 2025, marking highest annual figure in country’s history.
Türkiye will continue working to document, protect, and promote its rich regional assets, an official says. / AA
November 17, 2025

Türkiye’s candied chestnuts from Bursa and rice from Ipsala have received geographical indication registration from the European Union (EU), the country’s agriculture and forestry minister announced on Monday.

“With the EU’s geographical indication registration for Bursa candied chestnut and Ipsala rice, the number of our registered products has risen to 42,” Ibrahim Yumakli said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Highlighting that Türkiye’s unique flavours continue to gain international recognition, he said: “Our geographically indicated products will further enrich the fertile lands of their regions. May it be auspicious.”

Record 13 products registered this year

Bursa’s famed candied chestnuts, made from hillside chestnuts harvested around the northwestern city and prepared by boiling them in sugared syrup, are considered a hallmark of the region’s culinary heritage.

Ipsala rice, cultivated in the water-rich plains of the Ipsala district in northwestern Edirne province, is renowned for its high quality and distinctive aroma.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir also welcomed the registrations, saying: “Our rice grown in Edirne’s fertile Ipsala Plain and our candied chestnut reflecting Bursa’s master craftsmanship are symbols of a branding journey extending from local to global.”

“In 2025, 13 of our products were registered in the EU, the highest annual figure in our country’s history,” he added.

Kacir emphasised that Türkiye will continue working to document, protect, and promote its rich regional assets under the “Local Development Initiative” vision.

