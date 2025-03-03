In early 2025, an alarming development took place – the glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region began melting at an accelerated rate.

This region, which stretches from central and eastern Afghanistan into northwestern Pakistan and southeastern Tajikistan, holds the largest reservoir of ice outside Antarctica and the Arctic. However, it is now warming at three times the global average.

The consequences for South Asian states are dire, as they already struggle with rising temperatures alongside persistent poverty , unemployment and income inequality . This climate crisis is unfolding despite the presence of domestic climate frameworks in countries such as Sri Lanka with its Climate Change Policy Framework and Pakistan’s National Climate Change Policy .

The question remains: What more must the region do?

A familiar climate catastrophe looms

Despite having climate policies in place, South Asian states continue to suffer from the devastating effects of climate crisis.



Bangladesh’s Delta Plan 2100 aims to ensure water and food security. While Nepal has its National Adaptation Plan to help safeguard its communities from the effects of climate change, it aims to achieve this by guiding domestic planning, improving coordination, and implementing climate adaptation measures across all levels of government and ecosystems. And India, one of the world’s largest producers of solar energy, has committed to generating 300 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2030 .

Yet none has been spared.



The melting of the Hindu Kush glaciers in 2025 is just the latest sign of trouble. Other disasters include Afghanistan’s devastating floods in 2024, Pakistan’s 2022 floods that caused an estimated $15.2 billion in economic losses , and India’s debilitating heatwaves, where temperatures in New Delhi reached 46 degrees . Even far-flung cities like Phalodi in Rajasthan and metropolises such as Dhaka suffered, with poorer communities disproportionately affected.

Without urgent action, these societies will face even greater devastation. Farwa Aamer, director of South Asia Initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington DC, told TRT World: “Women, youth, children, farmer communities, economically and socially marginalised groups are all facing the brunt of the climate change impacts. We will only see a deepening of economic and social inequalities in a region where this is already an issue.”

She further emphasised a sustainable solution can only be found through apolitical climate cooperation, which is often “hindered by political tensions”.

“Climate cooperation unfortunately gets in the middle of fraught political relations but certainly, there is room to work together and bring about a more cooperative and sustainable solution to South Asia's climate woes.”



Regional alliances like the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) show how coordinated efforts on climate change and disaster management can yield positive results.



In 2022, BIMSTEC urged member states to develop domestic Plans of Action focused on biodiversity conservation, waste management, and climate policy through legislative and regulatory measures—an approach that is already proving effective.



Economic priorities v climate action

To make meaningful progress, South Asian governments must acknowledge that multiple factors are at play. While reducing carbon emissions is essential, it is not enough. Economic growth and industrialisation continue to take precedence over environmental concerns, reflecting conflicting priorities.