President Donald Trump is still weighing military action against Iran, even as US and Israeli intelligence assessments indicate Tehran’s nuclear program does not currently pose an immediate threat, according to American and European officials.

A special report by The New York Times said that six months after US air strikes in June, intelligence agencies have found little evidence Iran has resumed high-level uranium enrichment or taken concrete steps towards building a nuclear warhead — raising questions inside Washington and allied capitals about the timing and rationale behind renewed threats of force.

Trump last June warned Iran that if it did not “make peace…future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier.”

He echoed that message this week while pressing Tehran to return to negotiations.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the president’s stance remains unchanged.

“The world’s number one state sponsor of terror can never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon,” she said, adding that Trump “means what he says.”

Related TRT World - US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report

Pentagon buildup, intelligence doubts

The administration has paired its tough rhetoric with a substantial military buildup in the Middle East, deploying the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, additional fighter jets, missile defence systems, and tens of thousands of US troops.

Privately, however, senior officials acknowledge deep uncertainty about how a renewed conflict with Iran might unfold.