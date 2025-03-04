The US commerce secretary has said President Donald Trump could dial down huge tariffs on Canada and Mexico this week while maintaining pressure on China, hours after Canada's premier attacked the United States' "dumb" trade war.

"I think he's going to work something out with them," Howard Lutnick told Fox Business on Tuesday, adding the announcement would probably come on Wednesday.

"Somewhere in the middle will likely be the outcome, the president moving with the Canadians and Mexicans, but not all the way."

Lutnick said both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with him all day today, "trying to show that they'll do better."

"And the President's listening because, you know, he's very, very fair and very reasonable," he added.

Additional tariffs