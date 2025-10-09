Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire aimed at ending Israel's genocide that has killed tens of thousands, razed the Palestinian territory and unleashed a major humanitarian crisis.

The deal, to be signed on Thursday, includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners as well as a surge of aid into besieged Gaza after more than two years of genocide.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas would release all captives while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed-upon line, US President Donald Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.

Hamas will exchange 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of a deal, a source within the resistance group told the AFP news agency.

The exchange will take place within 72 hours of the implementation of the agreement, which is expected to be signed on Thursday, the source familiar with the negotiations said.

The captives will be released in exchange for 250 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment and 1,700 others abducted by Israel including children and women since the genocide began, the source added.

For every Israeli captive whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Palestinians from Gaza, according to Trump's plan.

A statement from the Palestinian resistance group on Telegram indicated they've "submitted lists of Palestinian prisoners" to Israel, adhering to the truce agreement's criteria.

Hamas said it is "awaiting final agreement on the names" before it publicly announces them.

Hamas confirmed it had reached an agreement to end the genocide, saying the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange. But the group called on Trump and guarantor states to ensure Israel fully implements the ceasefire, it added in a statement.

Hamas said earlier on Wednesday that it had handed over its lists of the captives it held and the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel that it wanted to be exchanged.