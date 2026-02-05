The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has criticised the government's decision to dissolve the Office of the Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, along with a parallel office addressing antisemitism, as Ottawa moves to create a new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NCCM said it was "deeply disappointed" by the decision, noting that the office on combating Islamophobia was created following the 2021 attack in London, Ontario, in which four members of a Muslim family were killed.

"Since then, we've continued to see the rise of Islamophobia across Canada. The Canadian Muslim community deserves sustained and dedicated leadership," the group said.

It added that it was also concerned about the dissolution of the Office on Combating Antisemitism "at a time when hate is on the rise."

NCCM chief executive Stephen Brown thanked Canada's outgoing first special representative on combating Islamophobia, saying: "We extend our sincere thanks to Amira Elghawaby for her exemplary and tireless service and advocacy for our community."

While acknowledging the creation of a new advisory body, the organisation said it would closely monitor how the government proceeds.

"While an Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion is being created in lieu of these offices, we will continue our work on combating Islamophobia," the statement said.

Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and minister responsible for official languages, said the two roles would be integrated into a broader framework.