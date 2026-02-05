ISLAMOPHOBIA
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
National Council of Canadian Muslims criticises government's decision to dissolve the dedicated offices for combating Islamophobia and antisemitism.
The NCCM expressed concern over the loss of dedicated leadership at a time when hate and Islamophobia are reportedly on the rise. / Reuters
February 5, 2026

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has criticised the government's decision to dissolve the Office of the Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, along with a parallel office addressing antisemitism, as Ottawa moves to create a new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NCCM said it was "deeply disappointed" by the decision, noting that the office on combating Islamophobia was created following the 2021 attack in London, Ontario, in which four members of a Muslim family were killed.

"Since then, we've continued to see the rise of Islamophobia across Canada. The Canadian Muslim community deserves sustained and dedicated leadership," the group said.

It added that it was also concerned about the dissolution of the Office on Combating Antisemitism "at a time when hate is on the rise."

NCCM chief executive Stephen Brown thanked Canada's outgoing first special representative on combating Islamophobia, saying: "We extend our sincere thanks to Amira Elghawaby for her exemplary and tireless service and advocacy for our community."

While acknowledging the creation of a new advisory body, the organisation said it would closely monitor how the government proceeds.

"While an Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion is being created in lieu of these offices, we will continue our work on combating Islamophobia," the statement said.

Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and minister responsible for official languages, said the two roles would be integrated into a broader framework.

"It's about folding in those two positions into a new committee on national unity and an advisory committee on rights, equity and inclusion," Miller told reporters in Ottawa.

He said the former offices had played an important role in identifying issues that had become increasingly polarised, particularly amid Israeli the war in Gaza.

Miller stressed that the move was not driven by budgetary concerns.

"This isn't a cost-saving operation," he said.

"It is about making sure that we have an advisory council that will report to me and the prime minister."

In a separate statement, the government said the new advisory council will focus on social cohesion, combating racism and hate, and advising the minister under the Canadian Multiculturalism Act.

Its membership will be announced at a later date.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
