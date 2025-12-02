The Kremlin has said that talks on Ukraine between President Vladimir Putin and a US delegation were "useful" but warned that "a lot of work" remains before any agreement can be reached.

Putin met US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow for discussions on a revised US draft plan aimed at ending the almost four-year war.

The meeting lasted nearly five hours, according to Russian media.

Foreign policy adviser Kirill Dmitriev, who took part in the talks, described the discussions as "productive."

A second senior aide, Yuri Ushakov, said the meeting had been "constructive, very useful and substantive."

Acceptance for US, not for EU

Putin earlier criticised European proposals for a settlement, calling them "not acceptable."

He added: "We are not going to fight with Europe, but if Europe wants to fight with us, we are ready right now."

Despite Moscow’s position, Dmitriev said the Russian side viewed continued dialogue with Washington as important, while emphasising that significant issues still needed to be resolved.