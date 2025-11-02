US
US, China agree to set up military-to-military channels to ease tensions, says Hegseth
'Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and de-escalate any problems that arise,' the Pentagon chief said.
November 2, 2025

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, on the need to set up military-to-military channels.

"Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and de-escalate any problems that arise. We have more meetings on that coming soon," Hegseth wrote on X.

He noted that peace, stability and good relations are the "best path" for the two nations.

"As President Trump said, his historic 'G2 meeting' set the tone for everlasting peace and success for the US and China. The Department of War will do the same — peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations," Hegseth added.

Dong and Hegseth met on Friday in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, on the sidelines of a summit of defence chiefs of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN).

US President Donald Trump also met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the South Korean port city of Busan on Thursday, a meeting he dubbed “G2,” or the Group of Two.

SOURCE:AA
