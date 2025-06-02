Israel has said it plans to block a ship carrying international activists en route to besieged Gaza in an effort to challenge the siege on the enclave, amid an escalating humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel’s ongoing carnage.

Army Radio reported on Monday that the Israeli navy is preparing for the arrival of the Madleen, a sailboat launched from Sicily as part of the Gaza flotilla campaign. The boat is attempting to “break the naval blockade”, according to the report.

The ship is carrying 12 crew members.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organised the mission, said in a statement that Madleen is a civilian ship “carrying humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct defiance of Israel’s illegal and genocidal blockade”.

Passengers include volunteers from several countries, such as French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan. The vessel is transporting urgently needed supplies for Gaza’s civilian population, including baby formula, flour, rice, nappies, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches and children’s prosthetics.

“This is a peaceful act of civil resistance,” the FFC said. “All volunteers and crew aboard Madleen are trained in nonviolence.”

The vessel is expected to reach Gaza’s coastline in roughly a week, though it faces a high risk of interception by Israeli forces in international waters.

The voyage follows a similar attempt by the coalition in early May, when the flotilla ship Conscience was attacked by Israeli drones in international waters. The strike reportedly caused a fire and tore a hole in the vessel’s hull.