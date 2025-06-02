WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Israel plans to block vessel seeking to break Gaza siege
Navy braces for arrival of Gaza flotilla sailboat Madleen, carrying aid and activists.
Israel plans to block vessel seeking to break Gaza siege
Freedom Flotilla set to sail towards Gaza for aid / Reuters
June 2, 2025

Israel has said it plans to block a ship carrying international activists en route to besieged Gaza in an effort to challenge the siege on the enclave, amid an escalating humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel’s ongoing carnage.

Army Radio reported on Monday that the Israeli navy is preparing for the arrival of the Madleen, a sailboat launched from Sicily as part of the Gaza flotilla campaign. The boat is attempting to “break the naval blockade”, according to the report.

The ship is carrying 12 crew members.

RelatedTRT Global - Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' sets sail for Gaza to break Israeli blockade

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organised the mission, said in a statement that Madleen is a civilian ship “carrying humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct defiance of Israel’s illegal and genocidal blockade”.

Passengers include volunteers from several countries, such as French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan. The vessel is transporting urgently needed supplies for Gaza’s civilian population, including baby formula, flour, rice, nappies, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches and children’s prosthetics.

“This is a peaceful act of civil resistance,” the FFC said. “All volunteers and crew aboard Madleen are trained in nonviolence.”

The vessel is expected to reach Gaza’s coastline in roughly a week, though it faces a high risk of interception by Israeli forces in international waters.

The voyage follows a similar attempt by the coalition in early May, when the flotilla ship Conscience was attacked by Israeli drones in international waters. The strike reportedly caused a fire and tore a hole in the vessel’s hull.

RECOMMENDED

The Gaza Media Office has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon to displace Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. It said Israel has blocked humanitarian aid, especially food, by closing all border crossings since 2 March.

Israeli carnage

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 54,470 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law